Smith opts not to appeal against Cricket Australia ban

Steve Smith has confirmed that he will not appeal against the 12-month ban imposed upon him by Cricket Australia (CA) for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test versus South Africa.

Former captain Smith was suspended from international and domestic action for 12 months and told he will not be considered for a leadership position for two years following a CA investigation into the incident at Newlands.

Smith was deemed to have had knowledge of a plan to alter the condition of the ball, which David Warner – the then vice-captain – is alleged to have developed and instructed Cameron Bancroft to carry out with sandpaper, and failing to prevent its implementation.

Warner was also handed a one-year ban for his involvement, while Bancroft received a nine-month sanction. All three were entitled to appeal against the decisions, with Warner and Bancroft yet to reveal their intentions.

On Wednesday, Smith tweeted to state he accepts the findings of CA and will not contest his punishment.

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," he wrote.

"But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions.

"They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them."

Head coach Darren Lehmann also stepped down following the fourth Test, which South Africa won to seal a 3-1 series win, despite CA finding that neither he nor any other member of Australia's touring party had any awareness of the plan.

Upon his arrival back in his home country, Smith broke down in tears at a media conference after shouldering the blame for the scandal that drew widespread criticism in Australia, with prime minister Malcolm Turnbull among those to condemn the incident.

However, Australian Cricketers' Association president Greg Dyer stated that he believed the sanctions to be too severe and called on CA to consider downgrading their sanctions.