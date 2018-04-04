News

Storm's Bellamy undecided about coaching future

Omnisport
Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy said he is still pondering his future as he prepares for his 400th NRL game.

Bellamy will celebrate a milestone against Wests Tigers on Saturday – the 58-year-old set to become just the second coach to reach 400 games.

However, the three-time premiership-winning coach – who joined the Storm in 2003 – is no certainty to continue in his role next year.

"I still have to think about the future," Bellamy told reporters on Wednesday.

"Like I say, hopefully soon, I'll make some sort of decision, but at the moment we're focused on the footy.

"Hopefully we can start doing a few things better from what we've been doing."

Bellamy and reigning champions the Storm have experienced a mixed start to their title defence, having won two of their opening four matches this season.

