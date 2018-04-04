Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy said he is still pondering his future as he prepares for his 400th NRL game.

Storm's Bellamy undecided about coaching future

Bellamy will celebrate a milestone against Wests Tigers on Saturday – the 58-year-old set to become just the second coach to reach 400 games.

However, the three-time premiership-winning coach – who joined the Storm in 2003 – is no certainty to continue in his role next year.

"I still have to think about the future," Bellamy told reporters on Wednesday.

"Like I say, hopefully soon, I'll make some sort of decision, but at the moment we're focused on the footy.

"Hopefully we can start doing a few things better from what we've been doing."

Bellamy and reigning champions the Storm have experienced a mixed start to their title defence, having won two of their opening four matches this season.