Games boss and QLD premier in speech stoush

Commonwealth Games boss Peter Beattie says no-one will remember who spoke at the Gold Coast event's opening ceremony after Queensland's premier released the speech she hoped to deliver.

On the day of the opening ceremony, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made public the speech she wished to give at the event.

The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to not include Ms Palaszczuk on the list of official speakers at the ceremony created controversy last week.

The premier was reportedly disappointed by the decision.

The released "speech" made repeated references to Queensland icons and welcomed the world to the state.

"Queenslanders put the Q in Qantas, the bend in bananas and the warmth into every sip of Bundaberg Rum," it said.

"To us the Gold Coast is the smell of pink zinc and tent canvas, coconut oil and vinyl car seats. The sound of lorikeets and children laughing."

A member of the premier's staff has also been quoted by the ABC saying the CGF "can jam closing" amid reports Ms Palaszczuk would be offered a speaking role at the closing ceremony.

Mr Beattie said the whole debate would be a moot point by the conclusion of the Games on April 15.

"The event will be about who wins the gold medals, no-one will remember who made speeches at the Commonwealth Games," he said.

"This is about athletes. It's not about me or anyone else."