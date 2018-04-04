Must-see athletes at the Gold Coast Games

WHO TO WATCH AT THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES

ATHLETICS

Elaine Thompson (Jamaica)

Thompson became one of the greats of athletics when she won the 100m-200m double at the Rio Olympics.

Only fifth in the 100m at last year's world championships, she remains a big international drawcard at Carrara Stadium, but will only run the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Caster Semenya (South Africa)

The two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist and reigning world champion is at her first Commonwealth Games, chasing the 800m-1500m double.

Sally Pearson (Australia)

The dual world 100m hurdles champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist has a slight achilles injury concern as she bids for her third consecutive Commonwealth gold medal at her home town Games.

SWIMMING

Cate Campbell (Australia) v Penny Oleksiak (Canada)

After the self confessed "biggest choke in Olympic history" in which the world record holder finished sixth in the 100m freestyle final, Campbell is out for revenge against Canada's Rio gold medallist Oleksiak.

Kyle Chalmers (Australia) v Cameron McEvoy (Australia)

Teenaged Chalmers upstaged the more fancied McEvoy to win a shock gold in the 100m freestyle in Rio and repeated the dose at the Australian trials in March.

Adam Peaty (England)

The Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, world champion and world record holder hasn't been beaten for four years and is one of the hottest favourites at the Games.

Chad le Clos (South Africa)

The 2012 Olympic 200m butterfly gold medallist and dual world champion is chasing a remarkable eight titles, which would make him the most successful male Commonwealth competitor of all time.

CYCLING

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) v Jack Carlin (Scotland)

Glaetzer beat Carlin in the sprint final of this year's world championships and the pair will go head-to-head again at the Anna Meares velodrome in the sprint, team sprint and keirin.

TRIATHLON

Alistair Brownlee (England)

Dual Olympic gold medallist has dominated world triathlon since 2012. His biggest threat is brother Jonny.

RUGBY

Australia v New Zealand

The women's Olympic gold and silver medallists will again provide one of the highlights of the Games as the Kiwis seek revenge for Rio.

TABLE TENNIS

Anna Hursey (Wales)

Eleven years old and still at primary school, Hursey is a prodigy and a serious medal contender.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Laurel Hubbard (New Zealand)

The transgender weightlifter won a silver medal at last year's world championships at the age of 39 and has courted controversy with her inclusion at the Commonwealth Games.