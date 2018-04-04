'Go and play against the Martians' - Ronaldo has achieved everything on Earth, says Arbeloa

Cristiano Ronaldo should go and “play against the Martians”, says Alvaro Arbeloa, with the Real Madrid superstar told “everything has been done here”.

The Portuguese forward was at his awesome best once again on Tuesday, with another Champions League masterclass put on during a Champions League quarter-final first leg meeting with Juventus.

It took less than three minutes for Ronaldo to break the deadlock in Turin, as he swept home an early opener.

That effort saw him make yet more history, with the target having now been found in 10 successive games in Europe’s elite club competition.

The best was yet to come for Ronaldo against Juve, though, with his second goal of the game being lauded as one of the finest strikes ever seen.

An impeccable bicycle kick saw Real edge their way towards a 3-0 win, allowing them to take complete control of the contest ahead of a return date in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo is once again dragging them towards a continental crown, with the unworldly exploits of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner leading one former team-mate to suggest that there is nothing left for him to achieve on Earth.

Former Real defender Arbeloa posted on social media: “Now you can leave earth and start to play against the Martians. Everything now has been done here.”



Cristiano Ronaldo ya puede abandonar la Tierra y ponerse a jugar contra los marcianos.

¡Aquí ya lo ha hecho todo! pic.twitter.com/GSWs1ODq77

— Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) April 3, 2018



Arbeloa makes a valid point, with Ronaldo continuing to raise the bar of individual excellence.

He now has 39 goals for the season, as he closes in on an eighth consecutive campaign of 40-plus efforts, with 23 of those coming in his last 12 appearances.

Plaudits are raining down once more, following an uncharacteristically slow start to 2017-18, with the 33-year-old helping Real to forget about their La Liga struggles as they flourish in Europe and chase down an historic hat-trick of triumphs.