Angels' Shohei Ohtani slugs first major league home run

Shohei Ohtani is now an early two-way success in the major leagues.

The Angels rookie pitcher/DH hit his first major league home run Tuesday night, a three-run shot to right-center field in the first inning against Indians starter Josh Tomlin.

Ohtani had come up with the bases loaded, but a wild pitch by Tomlin brought in a run. Ohtani capped the at-bat, his first in his home park, Angel Stadium, with his 397-foot big fly.

The dinger came two days after Ohtani turned in a quality start (six innings, three earned runs) and earned the win in his big-league pitching debut, vs. the A's in Oakland. This was his second start as a DH; he was 1 for 5 on Thursday in the Angels' season opener.

Ohtani later collected two singles Tuesday to finish 3 for 4 on the night.

The Angels signed Ohtani last December for just this purpose: to produce at the plate and on the mound.

