England relocated in hilarious Games program blunder

AAP /

It may be the heart of the Commonwealth, but England has accidentally been relocated to another continent in the official program for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Some choice errors in the 130-page program have resulted in England's capital being listed as exotic Banjul, rather than London.

And England's population? Just 2,051,363, according to the $10 program. A far cry from the actual population of around 66.5 million.

Just hours before Prince Charles opens the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a message from the Queen of England, his nation's details appear to have been switched with those of The Gambia.

Whoops. Image: Twitter

The Gambia has just rejoined the Commonwealth, and was only welcomed back into the Commonwealth Games Federation last Saturday.

The decision to include the nation, which will field a team of six athletes, brings to 71 the number of nations and territories competing at the Gold Coast Games.

The program also says England's first Commonwealth Games were in 1970, but in reality, it was 4 decades earlier.

The English team. Image: Getty

As well as profiles on all 71 competing nations, the program includes messages from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin.

