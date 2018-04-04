Aussies to go it alone for triathlon gold

Blood seemingly runs thicker than national pride in the world of men's triathlon.

Australia's contingent of Jake Birtwhistle, Luke Willian and Matt Hauser will go up against a world-class field at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

English pair Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee are triathlon royalty. Alistair is a two-time Olympic and world champion and reigning Commonwealth champion, while world No.2 Jonathan is a multiple medallist at Olympic and world championship level.

Throw in South African pair Richard Murray and Henri Schoeman, both ranked in the top ten, and New Zealand's world No.9 Ryan Sissons, and it's clear a podium finish will be a tough ask for Australia's men.

Even the smallest advantage could prove the world of difference in the hectic sprint format - but that won't extend to the locals working as a unit in a bid to get to the dais.

The Brownlee brothers are known for their ability to work as a team to achieve individual success, the Aussies preferring to go it alone.

"We have had some discussions," world No.11 Birtwhistle said of the trio working as a team.

"But I guess at the end of the day we're all three individual athletes that deserve to be here in our own right.

"We'll be all going out there to have the best race we can do."

Birtwhistle has spent the past few weeks back home in Tasmania ironing out a few kinks from the season-opening ITU event in Abu Dhabi - where he finished fifth behind winner Schoeman.

But while success on the Gold Coast is his primary focus, this is an Australian team built very much for the future.

Having recently turned 23, Birtwhistle is the second-youngest competitor ranked inside the world top 20, while Willian (21) and Hauser, who turned 20 on Tuesday, are both relative babies in the sport.

Of the two Brownlees and two South Africans, Schoeman is the youngest at 26.

Alistair Brownlee, who hasn't raced since undergoing hip surgery last August, won't be short on motivation, having been named England's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony.

"My preparation hasn't been perfect and it was always going to be a challenge from having hip surgery last year," Brownlee said.

"It will be a much smaller field than usual, which will mean there will be no room for any mistakes."

The men will set off at 1300 (AEST), following the women, who will fight it out for the first medal of the Games from 0930 (AEST).

Two-time world champion Flora Duffy is the overwhelming favourite in the women's race but Australian Ashleigh Gentle, the world No.3, is in with a massive shout.