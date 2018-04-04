Masters 2018: Tiger Woods grouping presents opportunity for Tommy Fleetwood, Marc Leishman

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods will be far and away the most-watched golfer at the Masters when play tees off Thursday and into Friday, which means (by default) Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman will be close behind.

When groupings were announced at Augusta National midday Tuesday, Fleetwood (No. 12 in World Golf Rankings) and Leishman No. 16 WGR) found themselves on the same line with Woods (No. 103 WGR) — set to start at 10:42 a.m. Thursday.

Fleetwood, who missed the cut in 2017 during his first Masters appearance, had a childlike excitement toward the news.

“The first real Masters I watched was 1997 when he won his first, so yeah, a few years on and I get to play with him,” Fleetwood, 27, said after his Tuesday practice round. “I really don’t think you can get a better draw than playing with Tiger at the Masters, especially with what’s going on with golf at the moment.”

Leishman, unlike Fleetwood, has a more robust history at Augusta having played the tournament five times and finishing T4 in 2013. The 34-year-old Australian hopes the hoards of fans and media following Woods’ every move catch a glimpse of what’s won him two tournaments since March 2017.

“It’ll be nice if I can get out there, play well, show everyone what I can do and put myself in a position to win that green jacket,” Leishman said. “Obviously there will be a lot of cameras around, as there always is here, but I love playing in front of people and cameras and there’s certainly going to be a lot of both.”

As wild as the spectacle might be later this week, Leishman thinks the strict fan conduct policies at Augusta will keep the atmosphere relatively tame.

“You’re not allowed to run here so (Woods) won’t be putting out and then people running off, so it will be less chaotic here than at any tournament for that matter,” he said. “I’m excited about it. It’s the biggest stage.”

Maybe the added pressure will help both golfers, who have fewer made cuts at the Masters (2) than Woods has green jackets (4).