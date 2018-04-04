Herm Edwards is giving Arizona State players a taste of NFL life by putting their roster spots in jeopardy.

Herm Edwards says roster cuts in play as Arizona State wraps up spring practice

The first-year Sun Devils coach told reporters Tuesday that some scholarship players may be cut from the squad after spring practice ends this month.

“There was a message sent and the message was very clear that we’re in the process of evaluating players between now and next week,” Edwards said, per Azcentral.com. “You’re going to find whether you continue to be part of it or not."

Edwards said the released players would get to keep their scholarships if they continue to attend Arizona State.

The longtime NFL coach is doing this, in part, to spur competition on the field.

"It’s always worked that way in football. That’s how you become a competitive team. You want to get in the two-deep. You should want to play. You don’t want to sit four years and sit the bench,” Edwards said, per Azcentral.com

Per Azcentral.com, Edwards isn't overly concerned about a lack of depth with a smaller roster because teams use about 45 players in a game. NFL teams are allowed to have 46 players active on game day.

Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins has bought into the idea.

“It’s professionalism at its finest,” he said, per Azcentral.com. “It’s going to be a rude awakening when they go from student-athlete to student. I think that’s how it has to be. There’s got to be competition at every single point. When there’s not competition is when people get stagnant and being complacent is when things start going bad.”

Arizona State finished 7-6 last season under former coach Todd Graham. ASU fired Graham and replaced him with Edwards, who has not been a college head coach previously.