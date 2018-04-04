The New England Patriots traded receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots send WR Brandin Cooks to Rams, stockpile draft picks

Tuesday's trade saw the Patriots receive the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft as well as the 198th pick in return.

The Rams were linked to New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason but opted for Cooks, who was due a $8.5million club option before the season.

Cooks made his mark in New England as a deep threat, recording 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns with a career-high 16.6 yards per catch last season.

He suffered a concussion in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February but is expected to be healthy this upcoming season.

In addition to Cooks, the Rams have added Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.

The Patriots now hold the 23rd, 31st, 43rd and 63rd overall picks and could be wheeling and dealing ahead of this month's draft. The Rams first selection in the draft is now No. 87 overall.