Badminton medal chance nurses ankle injury

Australian badminton medal chance Gronya Somerville is adamant an ankle injury won't impinge on a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old recently rolled her right ankle at training and is suffering from cartilage damage.

"I have been wearing an ankle brace to give it support but I am fit to play," Somerville said.

The Melburnian is ranked No.22 in the world for women's doubles with on-court partner Setyana Mapasa.

"Coming in as No.1 seed, we are feeling good and are definitely going for the gold medal," Somerville said.

The pair start their competition in the mixed team event, with Mapasa also a chance in the mixed doubles where she is ranked world No.37 alongside Sawan Serasinghe.

The Glasgow 2014 victors from Malaysia will provide Somerville and Mapasa's toughest women's doubles contest but the Australians are bolstered by back-to-back gold at the Oceania Championships and a recent hit-out at the All England Open against Denmark's champion team.

There are 152 players competing in badminton at the Commonwealth Games with six gold medals to be won inside Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

England has won 103 Commonwealth Games medals in badminton - the most of any nation - including 35 gold.