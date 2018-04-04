Pascoe leads Kiwi contingent into Carrara

Para swimmer Sophie Pascoe has led in a 200-strong New Zealand contingent into Carrara Stadium at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Introduced by announcers as "our closest neighbours", the Kiwis drew the loudest roar of the evening until the Australian team entered, led by men's hockey captain Mark Knowles.

New Zealand was the 62nd country to march into the stadium, following flag-bearer Pascoe into the arena at 11.30pm (NZT), 90 minutes after the ceremony began.

Kiwi athletes and support staff from men's rugby sevens, swimming, cycling, weightlifting, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, gymnastics, lawn bowls, shooting, squash, athletics and wrestling were represented.

A heavy shower just minutes before the start of the ceremony didn't dampen the spirits of the capacity crowd or the performers.

Guests including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the capacity 35,000-strong crowd.

A didgeridoo orchestra, ballet dancers from the famous Bangarra dance group and a traditional smoking ceremony featured as part of a strong indigenous theme running through the ceremony.

Kids wearing surf lifesaver gear and carrying matching pink rescue boards led the athletes from the 71 Commonwealth nations and territories into the stadium.

An estimated 1.5 billion people were expected tune in to watch the ceremony, which featured a celebration of Gold Coast beach life and indigenous culture in a three-hour showcase.