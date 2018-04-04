Brandon Carlo injury update: Playoff-bound Bruins lose shutdown blueliner

News

The Bruins entered Tuesday's games with the most points in the Eastern Conference but Boston's defense could be in trouble come playoff time.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs after sustaining a fracture to his left ankle Saturday against the Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.



Carlo, who has six assists, 89 hits and 84 blocks in 76 games this season for Boston (49-17-12), is scheduled for surgery later this week and is expected to be healed in three to four months.

Matt Grzelyck, Nick Holden and Adam McQuaid should see an increase in playing time with Carlo out.

