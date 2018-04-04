Cure in sight after Rio's pursuit setback

Like all cyclists, track riders try their best to forget crashes but Amy Cure believes the one that spoiled Australia's charge in 2016 for Olympic gold in the team pursuit is different.

Amy Cure says Australia's women track cyclists are stronger for the adversity they've been through.

The Tasmanian star was part of a squad fancied for a medal in Brazil before a training incident saw all but one member fall just three days out from competition.

A re-jigged line-up managed to ride through the pain of multiple injuries to finish fifth and add another chapter to a sorry Olympic campaign that amounted to just two medals on the track.

Cure insists there are no mental scars from the accident and says the adversity has actually helped them grow in the two years since the setback.

"You learn things from every race and crashes do happen; if we were to think about it every time we got on a bike we wouldn't get far," the 25-year-old said.

"It's more looking forward than back at what can happen ... you go in with a fresh mind but it does give you that bit extra to go that one step better."

Cure will ride alongside Ashlee Ankudinoff, Annette Edmondson and Alex Manly at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome on Thursday's first day of Commonwealth Games competition.

The fact that two-time world champion Rebecca Wiasak and Olympian Georgia Baker are in the squad but not selected to race indicates the strength and depth at Australia's disposal.

Admitting they were setting personal bests in training, Edmondson said the team's aim was to break the Australian record in front of 4000 fans on what is touted as a fast track.

Australia's men's pursuit team will also be in action against an English squad featuring two riders who helped Great Britain to the world title last month.

Australia didn't send a pursuit team to defend its 2017 title, preferring to concentrate on the Games.

World sprint champion Matthew Glaetzer begins his heavy schedule in the team sprint with Pat Constable and Nathan Hart, while Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton will be hard to beat in the women's team sprint.

Para-athlete Jessica Gallagher, already a medallist at both the Winter and Summer Paralympics, races as the world record holder in the tandem sprint.

Also on Thursday, Australian Brad Henderson will race against Scotland's world record holder Neil Fachie in the men's blind and visually impaired 1000m time trial.