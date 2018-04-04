The Browns are expected to select a quarterback in April's upcoming NFL Draft, and while the team has most often been tied to USC’s Sam Darnold, a new name might be in the mix: 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

2018 NFL Draft: Browns to host QB Lamar Jackson on visit

According to multiple reports, the former Louisville quarterback will visit Browns headquarters next week.

This is probably not anything more than the Browns covering all their bases in talking to top prospects. They talked to Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield Tuesday, and they have visits scheduled with Wyoming’s Josh Allen and UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

“I’m going to do my due diligence on him, I mean, we have to,” coach Hue Jackson said last week (via The Chronicle-Telegram). “The guy had a tremendous career at Louisville, so we’ll know about him, as well.”