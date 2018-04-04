Blue Jays star Donaldson back at third base after 'dead-arm' phase

Josh Donaldson was named at third base for Tuesday's MLB clash against the Chicago White Sox after working through a "dead-arm" phase.

Donaldson served as the designated hitter during the past four games after a rough opening day against the New York Yankees in which he struggled making throws across the diamond.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons insisted to reporters there were no structural issues with Donaldson's arm.

Donaldson dealt with the shoulder issue throughout spring training, and played only sparingly, going four for 27 (all singles) at the plate.

The All-Star is batting just .176 with a solo home run through five games this season for the 3-2 Jays.