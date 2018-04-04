Aussies eye golden start to Commonwealth Games

Australian swimmers and triathletes are being urged to strike early triumphant tones after flawless tune-ups for the host nation's Commonwealth Games campaign.

Australia's chef de mission Steve Moneghetti wants swimmers such as Cate Campbell and Mack Horton and triathlete Ashleigh Gentle to provide waves of momentum for their teammates to ride.

Gentle races for the first gold medal on offer at the Gold Coast Games when competition starts on Thursday.

And Moneghetti hopes the 27-year-old Queenslander's triathlon event will springboard Australia to wider success.

"Momentum is a big thing," Moneghetti told AAP.

"The ladies' triathlon is the first medal so you always want to start well.

"That obviously sets the mood for the team so it would be a nice way to get a bit of momentum."

Gentle said vying for the first gold medal before her home crowd was an "incredible opportunity".

"I can recognise that it's a very unique situation," she said.

"I'll be racing hard from the gun ... I won't be giving up, I'll be digging deep - if that's the way that Australia want to race or compete the next couple of weeks, I'll set the tone."

But Moneghetti, who has a complete set of Commonwealth Games marathon medals - gold in 1994, silver in 1990 and bronzes in 1986 and 1998 - is also cautionary.

"A lot of team sports start early and go for the entire Games," he said.

"So it's not just medals on day one ... we have got to pace ourselves.

"It's like a marathon isn't it? We are on the warm-up track, we haven't got to the start line yet, but we're not far away."

Australian medal fancies in women's hockey and netball open their campaigns on Thursday, when much attention will focus on the pool.

Rio Olympic champion Mack Horton carries gold medal expectations in the men's 400m freestyle while Campbell, after a year off, returns to elite racing in Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Compatriot Emma McKeon is favoured to win the women's 200m freestyle - the first of a potential six gold medals for the versatile swimmer.

Australia's cyclists are also medal fancies on Thursday in the team sprint and team pursuits.

And Moneghetti said all Australian athletes had no excuses after a smooth lead-in to their first home Commonwealth Games since 2006 in Melbourne.

"There's a really, really good buzz within this team and it's infectious. I'm not the only one feeling it," he said.

"I'm really excited by how this team is gelling and really looking forward to bringing it on."