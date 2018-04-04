Kiwi Laser sailors on the pace in Spain

New Zealand's Laser sailors are showing the way after two days of racing at the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Spain.

Three Kiwis are inside the top 10 in the most competitive class of the meet in Palma, with 183 boats entered.

Olympic bronze medallist Sam Meech is second, hard on the heels of Australian leader Finn Alexander, while Andrew McKenzie is fourth and Tom Saunders ninth.

All three have lodged a win in one of the four rounds completed.

Most of the other 26 New Zealand entries are struggling for early traction.

Olympic silver medallists Molly Meech and Alex Maloney were second overnight in the 49erFX class but slipped to ninth on Tuesday.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders slipped three spots to 10th in the Nacra17, four places ahead of compatriots Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson.