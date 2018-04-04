Wilder 'can't wait' for heavyweight bout

Deontay Wilder has said he "can't wait" to take on Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight title unification contest.

Joshua called out American Wilder after defeating Joseph Parker on Saturday to add the WBO title to his own IBF and WBA belts.

Now WBC champion Wilder, who is undefeated in 40 contests, stands in the way of the Briton unifying all the division's belts for the first time in history.

The management teams of both fighters would need to negotiate financial terms to make the fight happen, but Wilder said he wants to get in the ring with Joshua.

Shelly Finkel, who co-manages Wilder with Al Haymon, has said he will contact Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn this week.

Wilder said: "First of all, I want to congratulate Anthony Joshua on his win last Saturday night. Anthony, I am so glad we finally heard from you on Saturday and that you want to fight me as your next opponent and you want the fight to happen in the UK.

"I accept that challenge and I am ready to come to the UK for my next fight."

Wilder's comments on Tuesday came in a short statement released after a media conference call with the US fighter was postponed.

"There is nothing on Team Wilder's side to prevent me from fighting you next," he said.

"You also said on Saturday that your team is ready to meet with Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon from my side to get this deal done.

"They are also ready to meet with your team immediately. Let us know when - the sooner the better.

"Thanks Anthony, I can't wait to meet you in the ring."