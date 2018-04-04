Josh Donaldson is starting at third base on Tuesday against the White Sox after working through a "dead-arm" phase.

Josh Donaldson injury update: Jays star back at third base after 'dead-arm' phase

Donaldson served as the designated hitter the past four games after a rough opening day in which he struggled making throws across the diamond.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons insisted to reporters there are no structural issues with Donaldson's arm.

Donaldson dealt with the shoulder issue throughout spring training, and played only sparingly, going 4 for 27 (all singles) at the plate. Obviously, the Blue Jays and Donaldson himself felt he could get the job done in the field, or he would not have gotten the start in the opener.

The All-Star is batting just .176 with a solo home run through five games this season for the 3-2 Jays.

