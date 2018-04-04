Jupp Heynckes’ remarkable winning run as Bayern Munich manager in Champions League competition has seen him make his own piece of history.

Heynckes sets Champions League record to leave Bayern wanting more

The veteran coach returned to Bavaria for a fourth spell at the helm in October, following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti.

He was drafted in to help steady the ship and get a faltering side back on track.

Heynckes has done much more than that, with Bayern cantering towards another Bundesliga crown while remaining in the hunt for European glory.

The last time they conquered the continent was back in 2013, as they swept to a stunning treble.

Heynckes was in charge back then, but was ushered through the exits to make way for Pep Guardiola.

He has, however, picked up where he left off at the Allianz Arena, with more silverware on the way.

His Midas touch is certainly aiding another Champions League quest, with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of a quarter-final clash this term seeing the 72-year-old set a new record.



12 - Jupp #Henyckes (@FCBayernEN) is the first coach to win 12 consecutive games in the history of the champions league. Legend. #SEVBAY pic.twitter.com/bxXGuze8k5

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 3, 2018



Heynckes’ run of 12 successive victories means that he now stands above a whole host of iconic managers from the past.

Of those to have enjoyed considerable success in Europe - such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Ancelotti, Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho - none can claim to have enjoyed such a productive sequence.

Bayern will be looking to make it 13 wins in a row when they welcome Sevilla to the Allianz Arena on April 11.

There may not be many more triumphs to come, though, as despite Heynckes' ongoing success, he is still set to walk away once more at the end of a short-term contract this summer.