76ers unveil Julius 'Dr. J' Erving statue on Legends Walk

All hail the Doctor.

The 76ers honored Julius Erving Tuesday, unveiling a sculpture of the legendary "Doctor J" on its Legends Walk at the team's practice facility in Camden, N.J.



The only question in some fans' minds: What took so long?



Erving's statue joins those honoring five other 76ers legends: Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham, Mo Cheeks and Bobby Jones.

Erving helped redefine the NBA with his high-flying style and showmanship. An 11-time NBA All-Star and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Erving played the final 11 seasons of his 16-year basketball career in Philadelphia, leading the 76ers to the NBA Championship in 1983. He is the fourth-leading scorer in franchise history.

