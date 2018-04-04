Jupp Heynckes insists Bayern Munich must improve if they want to win the Champions League, despite taking a giant step towards the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

We need to improve – Heynckes expects better from below-par Bayern

The Bundesliga giants struggled to get going in the first leg of the quarter-final and were fortunate not to concede before Pablo Sarabia 32nd-minute opener on Tuesday.

However, they were gifted an equaliser just five minutes later when Sevilla's Jesus Navas turned Franck Ribery's low cross into his own net.

There was an element of good fortune about their winner too, Thiago's header beating goalkeeper Davis Soria via a deflection off team-mate Sergio Escudero, but Heynckes expects better from his players.

"We lost the ball too often and lacked structure in midfield, which allowed Sevilla to create chances," he told the media.

"We improved in the second half and in the end deserved to win.

"Psychologically, it was very important to equalise quickly, even if it took a bit of luck. But if we want to win the Champions League, we need to improve."