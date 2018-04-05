News

NFL trade news: Patriots send WR Brandin Cooks to Rams, stockpile draft picks

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Patriots have traded reciever Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the team announced Wednesday.



The Rams were linked to Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason but opted for Cooks, who was due a $8.5 million club option before the season.

Cooks made his mark in New England as a deep threat, recording 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns with a career-high 16.6 yards per catch last season. He suffered a concussion in the Super Bowl in February but is expected to be healthy this upcoming season.

In addition to Cooks, the Rams have added Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.

The Patriots now hold the 23rd, 31st, 43rd and 63rd overall picks and could be wheeling and dealing ahead of this month's draft. The Rams first selection in the draft is now No. 87 overall.




