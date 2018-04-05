NFL trade news: Patriots send WR Brandin Cooks to Rams, stockpile draft picks

The Patriots have traded reciever Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the team announced Wednesday.



NFL trade rumors: Patriots send WR Brandin Cooks to Rams, stockpile draft picks Rams receive:

WR Brandin Cooks

4th-round pick



Patriots receive:

1st-round pick

6th-round pick

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018



The Rams were linked to Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason but opted for Cooks, who was due a $8.5 million club option before the season.

Cooks made his mark in New England as a deep threat, recording 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns with a career-high 16.6 yards per catch last season. He suffered a concussion in the Super Bowl in February but is expected to be healthy this upcoming season.

In addition to Cooks, the Rams have added Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.

The Patriots now hold the 23rd, 31st, 43rd and 63rd overall picks and could be wheeling and dealing ahead of this month's draft. The Rams first selection in the draft is now No. 87 overall.



Updated 2018 NFL draft order:

1. CLE

2. NYG

3. NYJ

4. CLE

5. DEN

6. IND

7. TB

8. CHI

9. SF

10. OAK

11. MIA

12. BUF

13. WAS

14. GB

15. ARI

16. BAL

17. LAC

18. SEA

19. DAL

20. DET

21. CIN

22. BUF

23. NE

24. CAR

25. TEN

26. ATL

27. NO

28. PIT

29. JAX

30. MIN

31. NE

32. PHI

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 3, 2018





