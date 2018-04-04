Monaco became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the FIBA Basketball Champions League despite a 75-74 home defeat to Banvit on Tuesday.

Monaco through to last four of Basketball Champions League

Banvit pushed Monaco all the way at Stade Louis II, but paid the price for an 85-77 defeat in the first leg as they went down 159-152 on aggregate.

Monaco were indebted to Gerald Robinson, who scored 30 points and claimed seven rebounds in a tense second leg.

Elmedin Kikanovic weighed in with 15 points for a Monaco side that led by 15 in the second quarter before Banvit came storming back.

The Turkish side were seven points up in the third quarter, but fell short despite Andy Rautins' 19-point haul.