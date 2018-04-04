Every now and then the great ones do something to remind us all they're truly of one of a kind.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Goal of the Year candidate in Champions League quarterfinals

That's exactly what Cristiano Ronaldo did during Real Madrid's meeting against Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League Tuesday when the 33-year-old striker scored what will go down as a Goal of the Year candidate, hanging in mid-air before connecting on a screamer of a bicycle kick to put his team ahead 2-0 in the second half of the first-leg game between the teams.

MORE: Higuain finally stepping out the shadows of Ronaldo, Messi

You've just got to see it to believe it.



Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018



Wow!