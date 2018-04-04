NASCAR releases 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series schedule

NASCAR released the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule Tuesday, and the tracks and order of races remain unchanged from 2018.
In keeping with longtime tradition, racing returns with the exhibition race The Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, with the Daytona 500 the following Sunday.
The All-Star Race returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway May 18, with the Coca-Cola 600 set for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 26.
The NASCAR playoffs begin Sept. 15 in Las Vegas and will finish with the crowning of the series champion Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup ScheduleSun., Feb. 10: Daytona 500 (Qualifying)
Sun., Feb. 10: The Clash
Thurs., Feb. 14: Daytona 500 (Duels)
Sun., Feb. 17: Daytona 500
Sun., Feb. 24: Atlanta
Sun., March 3: Las Vegas
Sun., March 10: ISM Raceway
Sun., March 17: Auto Club
Sun., March 24: Martinsville
Sun., March 31: Texas
Sun., April 7: Bristol
Sat., April 13: Richmond
Sun., April 21: Off week (Easter)
Sun., April 28: Talladega
Sun., May 5: Dover
Sat., May 11: Kansas
Sat., May 18: All-Star Open Charlotte
Sat., May 18: All-Star Race Charlotte
Sun., May 26: Charlotte
Sun., June 2: Pocono
Sun., June 9: Michigan
Sun., June 23: Sonoma
Sun., June 30: Chicago
Sat., July 6: Daytona
Sat., July 13: Kentucky
Sun., July 21: New Hampshire
Sun., July 28: Pocono
Sun., Aug. 4: Watkins Glen
Sun., Aug. 11: Michigan
Sat., Aug. 17: Bristol
Sun., Sept. 1: Darlington
Sun., Sept. 8: Indianapolis
Sun., Sept. 15: Las Vegas
Sat., Sept. 21: Richmond
Sun., Sept. 29: Charlotte
Sun., Oct. 6: Dover
Sun., Oct. 13: Talladega
Sun., Oct. 20: Kansas
Sun., Oct. 27: Martinsville
Sun., Nov. 3 Texas
Sun., Nov. 10: ISM Raceway
Sun., Nov. 17: Miami-Homestead