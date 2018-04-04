NASCAR releases 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series schedule

NASCAR released the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule Tuesday, and the tracks and order of races remain unchanged from 2018.

In keeping with longtime tradition, racing returns with the exhibition race The Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, with the Daytona 500 the following Sunday.

The All-Star Race returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway May 18, with the Coca-Cola 600 set for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 26.

The NASCAR playoffs begin Sept. 15 in Las Vegas and will finish with the crowning of the series champion Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Schedule

Sun., Feb. 10: Daytona 500 (Qualifying)Sun., Feb. 10: The ClashThurs., Feb. 14: Daytona 500 (Duels)Sun., Feb. 17: Daytona 500Sun., Feb. 24: AtlantaSun., March 3: Las VegasSun., March 10: ISM RacewaySun., March 17: Auto ClubSun., March 24: MartinsvilleSun., March 31: TexasSun., April 7: BristolSat., April 13: RichmondSun., April 21: Off week (Easter)Sun., April 28: TalladegaSun., May 5: DoverSat., May 11: KansasSat., May 18: All-Star Open CharlotteSat., May 18: All-Star Race CharlotteSun., May 26: CharlotteSun., June 2: PoconoSun., June 9: MichiganSun., June 23: SonomaSun., June 30: ChicagoSat., July 6: DaytonaSat., July 13: KentuckySun., July 21: New HampshireSun., July 28: PoconoSun., Aug. 4: Watkins GlenSun., Aug. 11: MichiganSat., Aug. 17: BristolSun., Sept. 1: DarlingtonSun., Sept. 8: IndianapolisSun., Sept. 15: Las VegasSat., Sept. 21: RichmondSun., Sept. 29: CharlotteSun., Oct. 6: DoverSun., Oct. 13: TalladegaSun., Oct. 20: KansasSun., Oct. 27: MartinsvilleSun., Nov. 3 TexasSun., Nov. 10: ISM RacewaySun., Nov. 17: Miami-Homestead