S.B.V Excelsior’s forward Sophia Omidiji expressed her excitement after she was invited to the Nigeria women senior national team.

“Dreams definitely do come true” - Sophia Omidiji proud of maiden Nigeria call-up

Thomas Dennerby handed the former KAA Gent youngster a late invitation as the Super Falcons prepare for Friday’s friendly against France at Stade Le Mans.



Holland based @vegas2nl Sophia Omidiji is expected to join up with the Super Falcons tomorrow in Paris ahead of Friday's friendly against France Women's National team at the Le Man's Stadium #FRANGA #SoarSuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/cu6mB8eBDs

— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 3, 2018



Now she looks set to make her international bow against Corinne Diacre’s women, and the Netherlands based forward is still letting all sink in.

“Honoured and proud to have gotten a call-up with the Nigerian women’s National team @thenffofficial for the friendly against France this coming Friday,” a delighted Omidiji wrote on Instagram.

“Will give everything I’ve got and then some for the country. Can’t gram or tweet how this feels - it’s indescribable.

“Honored and delighted to go do battle with my sisters - all deserving and amazing players that I’ve watched over the years that have all made our country proud.

“Dreams definitely do come true. Just a small girl from Vegas with passion for football and green white green running through her veins.

“Every and anybody that’s ever believed in me, said something positive about me, encouraged and motivated me and contributed to this, I thank you. Truly, no words to describe the feeling but to thank everyone.”

