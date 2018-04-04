Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from his scheduled rematch with middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez withdraws from Gennady Golovkin rematch

Alvarez made the announcement Tuesday in the wake of two positive tests for clenbuterol, a banned performance enhancer, according to a complaint filed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Alvarez-Golovkin was to be the headline bout scheduled for May 5 in Las Vegas.

A hearing on Alvarez's failed tests — which he blames on eating contaminated beef in Mexico — is expected to take place April 18, as part of the commission's regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

“It’s unlikely this matter will be resolved by properly [April 18], and obviously we need enough time to promote a fight of this magnitude,” Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez said Tuesday (via The Independent).

The first fight between Alvarez and Golovkin ended in a controversial draw in September. Canelo failed the drug tests in February.