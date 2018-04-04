Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson aims for fourth title at a place he loves

Despite having won three green jackets, it turns out Phil Mickelson is like almost everyone else when it comes to Augusta National and the Masters.

"I love everything about this place," he said Tuesday during his pre-tournament media conference. "From the patrons to the members to how it's run and all the little idiosyncrasies of this club that are different that can be difficult or challenging at times, I've come to kind of love and appreciate. All the little nuances, from seeing the same familiar faces out in the gallery or many of the familiar faces and the appreciation they have for certain shots. … It just makes it a very special experience every time I'm here."

There might be one experience that would make the special even more so: by winning his fourth Masters title at age 47. He would join Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer with four victories at the hallowed course and two back of Jack Nicklaus' record six.

"Now to think that I'm this age, the time just flies by, it goes by so quick, I still feel or I can still remember the feelings as a high school player, dreaming of winning this tournament," he said. "For me to sit here now, as a past champion, it really means a lot to me."

Mickelson's Tuesday practice round was chock full of past champions. He jokingly said the group decided on first-tee honors based on Masters titles, referring to Woods, himself, Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters: "Four, three, one, zero (green jackets). We just went right in order. ... It's a respect thing."

Playing alongside Woods provided fans at Augusta National a rare glimpse of the two in a more relaxed atmosphere. There were plenty of laughs but some low scores, too.

"We partnered up and had some fun," Mickelson said of Woods. "Watching him eagle 13 and 15, and I made a few birdies in there. We had a 5-hole stretch where we were 7-under."

Mickelson has missed the cut in two of his past four Masters and he knows the clock is ticking. Don't think he hasn't looked at the calendar — he sees chances ahead to win his sixth major. If not this week, then maybe in July at the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

"These first two majors, especially, are great opportunities for me," he said. "I've not only been playing well, but I'm on courses I am familiar with and have had some great success in the past."

Mickelson is set to begin his chase for a fourth green jacket at 1:27 p.m. ET Thursday, going off grouped with Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar.