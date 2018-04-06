NBA teams only have a handful of games left in the regular season. In the Eastern Conference, the playoff picture is almost set, but there are still few spots up for grabs in the Western Conference. Will a non-playoff team make a late-season push? Or are the final few games a formality with the postseason field in place?

NBA playoffs 2018: Odds, predictions as East, West teams battle for final spots

AccuScore has simulated every game remaining this season and provided answers for these important questions. The table below shows probabilities to get into the playoffs and week-to-week changes.

AccuScore's odds to make NBA playoffs

Probability vs. weekly % change

Spurs 98.8 1.0 Timberwolves 98.7 1.1 Thunder 94.5 -3.7 Pelicans 80.0 -8.0 Jazz 77.8 -0.3 Clippers 33.7 9.3 Nuggets 20.2 5.0

NOTE: The Pistons, Hornets, Nets, Magic, Hawks, Mavericks, Kings, Suns, Grizzlies, Knicks, Bulls and Lakers have already been officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Raptors, Celtics, Cavs, 76ers, Pacers, Wizards, Heat, Bucks, Rockets, Warriors and Trail Blazers have secured their spots for the playoffs.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

The East playoff field is set. The Pistons were mathematically eliminated yet after losing to the 76ers. It was a case of too little, too late for Detroit.

The Raptors are currently the favorite to take the top seed in the Eastern Conference over the Celtics with a three-game lead in the standings, but look out for the 76ers in the playoffs. Philadelphia has found top form with a 12-game winning streak, pushing the Sixers to fourth in the Eastern Conference. Based on simulations, they will stay in that position just behind the Cavs.

Western Conference playoff picture

The West is about to get wild. The teams that have been on track to reach to playoffs based on simulations — the Spurs, Thunder, Jazz, Timberwolves and Pelicans — still hold high probabilities for the postseason, but only three games separate the No. 4 Jazz from the No. 10 Clippers.

The Clippers have notably improved their playoff odds. Los Angeles still has some control of its own destiny, as the Clippers will battle potential playoff teams in three of their final four games. Currently, they are just two games behind the Pelicans for the No. 8 seed in the West.

Denver has a chance to make serious progress as well. The Nuggets face the Timberwolves twice before the end of the season, and with only one game of separation between the two teams, those matchups could determine whether the Nuggets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Simulations show Denver still has an uphill climb to reach the postseason.

The Rockets and Warriors have secured home-court advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Trail Blazers also locked up home-court advantage for the first round.

As for the No. 4 seed, the Spurs are predicted to finish in the top half of the playoff field with 48 wins by the end of the season, while the Thunder and Timberwolves are projected to hit 47 wins based on the latest simulations.

AccuScore will update NBA championship probabilities when playoffs start.