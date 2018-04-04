News

Ducks' Cam Fowler out 2-6 weeks with shoulder injury

The Ducks received some discouraging news ahead of the playoffs.

Veteran defenseman Cam Fowler suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche and will miss two to six weeks as he recovers, the team announced Tuesday.

Fowler, 26, had previously missed a month earlier due to a knee injury. He has logged eight goals and 24 assists in 67 games this season while also averaging a team-leading 24:51 of ice time per game.

Goaltender John Gibson also suffered an upper-body injury against the Avalanche and is listed as day-to-day. His absence will certainly be felt after recording a career-high 31 wins this season.

Both Fowler and Gibson were unable to finish Sunday's matchup against Colorado.

The Ducks (79-41) have three regular-season games remaining and sit at fourth in the Pacific Division.

