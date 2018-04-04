Tottenham and Manchester United midfielders Dele Alli and Paul Pogba need to be given time to fulfil their undoubted potential, says Hugo Lloris.

'Pogba & Alli need time' - Lloris feels criticism of Man Utd & Spurs stars is unfair

Two international performers have come in for criticism this season, with their respective superstar statuses ensuring that their every move is dissected in minute detail.

Pogba has seen his value at Old Trafford called into question, leading to benching at United, while Alli has seen his form with Spurs and England thrust under the microscope and doubts raised over his role at this summer’s World Cup.

Lloris knows both men well, as an international and club colleague, and the experienced French goalkeeper believes two proven performers will silence their detractors on the field.

He told reporters after seeing Alli net twice in a crucial 3-1 Premier League victory for Spurs over London rivals Chelsea: “The best answer he could give was on the field on Sunday.

“He is still young but has a big personality. To react in that way is fantastic. It is not easy for him, or for people like Paul Pogba with France, because you need to give time to them to get to the right age, to mature.

“There is a lot of expectation but he stays calm and good in his mind. He came back to training from the national team with a big willingness to show his quality.”

Lloris added on Alli, whose brace at Stamford Bridge took his goal tally for the season to 12: “He is human.

“You can always have some doubt in a difficult time but I don't think it is a difficult time for him. He didn't play [for England against Italy during the international break] and he came back to training with a big willingness to show his quality and I think he is ready to finish this season strong.”

Alli netted 22 times in all competitions last season, so has some way to go if he is to get close to that return, but has shown that he remains a man for the big occasion and has also contributed 13 assists to the Tottenham cause.