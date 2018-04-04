FINAL WHISTLE

Champions League quarter-final live blog: Juventus vs Real Madrid & Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

What a night...

As he has done so many times over his career, Cristiano Ronaldo again stole the headlines.

Real are all but in the draw for the semi-finals now, while Bayern will be confident of joining them as they take a 2-1 lead back to the Allianz for the second leg.

Post-match stats!

Here are some numbers for the data nerds

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal inside three minutes (the earliest in his Champions League career), made him the first player to score in 10 consecutive games in Champions League history. He also bagged his 39th goal in all competitions this season – more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues.

Real Madrid won away against Juventus for the first time since February 1962, ending a run of seven without a win away against the Italian side (D1 L6).

This was Juventus’ first defeat when playing at home in the first leg in all European competition since that loss in 1962, ending a run of 61 such games without defeat (W48 D13).

Ronaldo has been directly involved in 68% of Real Madrid’s 25 goals in the Champions League this season (14 goals, 3 assists).

And in Spain...

Juup Heynckes has won his last 12 Champions League games as manager, extending the longest ever run in the history of the competition.

Sevilla have now lost consecutive European games against German teams, as many as they lost in their previous 19 (W12 D5).

Bayern have conceded in each of their last 13 away Champions League games - their joint-longest such run in the competition (also a 13-game run ending in Dec 2000).

Thiago has scored with three of his five shots on target in the Champions League this season. It’s his best goal return in a single Champions League campaign.

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final clash with Sevilla. Jupp Heynckes' men were not at their best this evening, but two deflected goals have handed them control of the tie.

Pablo Sarabia should have put the home side ahead with an early effort, only to fire wide of the post. He atoned for his miss by firing his team ahead with a left-footed volley

However, the game changed when Jesus Navas diverted Franck Ribery's cross into the net. In the second half Thiago Alcantara's header struck the leg of Sergio Escudero and beat David Soria.

That could be a crucial aspect of the tie heading into the second leg.

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

A quite incredible game in Turin, where Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been decisive.

He took just a few minutes to open the scoring and Real Madrid were then second-best to Juventus for large periods.

That was until a remarkable effort from the Ballon d'Or winner, which was then followed by Marcelo's effort. 3-0, tie surely over.

FULL TIME

And there we have it, the results are in.

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

90 mins - Ronaldo... AGAIN

Another hat-trick chance for Ronaldo, as Vazquez smashes a low ball across the area to the Portuguese ace and he smashes over the bar.

88 mins - Off the bar!

Real Madrid aren't finished yet.

The Spanish giants patiently wait for their chance as they play the ball around to find an opening, with Ronaldo laying the ball off to Kovacic and the substitute cannons an effort off the woodwork.

Ronaldo then cuts onto his favoured right foot and forces Buffon into a save down low at the near post.

R.I.P Juve's home streak ⚰️

Juventus are poised for their first defeat of 2018 and, more significantly, their first loss at home in Europe for 27 games.

The last side to visit Turin and win against the Old Lady was Bayern Munich back in 2013.

85 mins - RONALDO HAT-TRICK... nearly

In for his third of the night after another defensive mishap from Chiellini, Ronaldo clips an effort over Buffon and over the bar.

So close.

82 mins - Chance for Sevilla

Escudero's cross to the back post does not come down in time for Vazquez to hit.

The midfielder is forced to cross back towards the left. Sarabia scuffs his effort before the ball is deflected out to N'Zonzi, who fires his drive wide of the post.

We all love a scramble, don't we?

77 mins - Everthing coming up Zizou

With Real Madrid now three goals to the good, Ramos' yellow card and absence for the second-leg almost looks planned.

He'll be back for the semi-finals, where Los Blancos will surely now be competing.

STAT

Dybala's red card was Juventus' 24th in the Champions League, five more than any other side.

72 mins - GOAL!!! ⚽

The goals are flowing now.

Real Madrid go 3-0 up and Ronaldo is involved again, assisting Marcelo.

The Juventus fans have had enough and are piling out of the stadium - they're not used to this!

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

68 mins - GOAL!!! ⚽

Bayern take the lead in Spain.

The German outfit take the lead as Thiago latches on to Ribery's cross to the back post and directs his header low into the ground. It takes a deflection off the legs of Escudero from close range and beats Soria.

Another deflected goal for Bayern, but they will not care one bit.

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

66 mins - RED CARD!

It's all falling apart from Juventus!

Dybala flies into a challenge with Carvajal with a very high boot, catching the defender and earning a second yellow card.

64 mins - WOW WOW WOW ⚽

Is there anything he can't do?

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a sensational overhead kick from inside the penalty area to make it 2-0 to Real Madrid.

The initial attack started with a Juventus mistake, conceding possession to Ronaldo. He crossed into the area, Buffon was forced to make a diving save, but there was no plan to stop something like that.

The whole ground stands and applauds. Breathtaking.

Juventus 0-2 Real Madrid

MISSING! Has anyone seen Benzema?

Oh, there he is, being replaced by Lucas Vazquez.

The Real Madrid forward has been anonymous this evening and again raises the debate as to whether or not he deserves a place in the team.

What do you think?

55 mins - Oh, Sergio!

It turns out Real will be without Ramos after all, but for the second leg of the tie!

The Real captain fouled Dybala in a dangerous position but, more significantly, the Spaniard will now miss the second-leg through suspension.

The resulting set-piece takes a wicked deflection off Ronaldo, looping up into the air but dropping just wide of the post. Navas had committed the other way, so it's a huge relief for the visitors.

Is another goal coming in this one? It certainly feels like it.

52 mins - Ouch!

A dangerous free-kick is lofted into the penalty box by Dybala, where Navas clatters into Ramos

Real Madrid can't afford to lose their skipper and fortunately he seems to be okay.

Play continues, but things are getting feisty.

49 mins - Pass ➡️ pass ➡️ pass ➡️

Real Madrid showing a bit more intent in the early exchanges since the break but we await the first sight of goal this half.

Zidane's side are knocking the ball around nicely and open Juventus up with a neat move, ending with Ronaldo flashing an effort across goal.

48 mins - Chance for Bayern!

Kimmich cuts the ball back for Ribery on the edge of the box, but the Frenchman's effort is turned away from goal by Lewandowski of all people.

The ball struck the Pole on the back of the heel.

46 mins - We're back underway

Just one change at the break as the games continue...

Bernat, who was booked for Bayern in the first half, makes way for Rafinha.

HALF TIME!

Well, what a 45 minutes that was!

Real Madrid go into the break with a 1-0 lead despite Juventus having been the better side, with Cristiano Ronaldo's very early goal the difference at the Allianz Stadium.

Toni Kroos did strike a ferocious effort off the bar but Los Blancos have been largely quiet since taking the lead.

Elsewhere, it's all square between Sevilla and Bayern in the Ramos Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The Spanish side took the lead through Pablo Sarabia after the winger had previously missed a glorious opening.

Second time around he held his composure to beat Sven Ulreich. However, the visitors equalised with the aid of fortune as Franck Ribery's cross was diverted past David Soria by the boot of Jesus Navas, handing Jupp Heynckes' men a valuable away goal.

Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid

Sevilla 1-1 Bayern Munich

Time to take a breath

44 mins - Get up, Dybala!

After a couple of Juventus penalty shouts, the referee books Dybala for simulation after the forward skips through Casemiro and Modric before throwing himself to the floor.

The home fans are NOT happy...

BINGO!

Juve vs Real is certainly living up to its hype!

A goal, a stunning save, a strike that hits the woodwork. The ultimate Champions League bingo card is almost complete, we just need a penalty and a sending off.

37 mins - GOAL!!! ⚽

Bayern are level! The German outfit now have a precious away goal.

James, who replaced the injured Vidal, was involved straight off the bench as he raided with menace before feeding Ribery.

The Frenchman's attempted cross into the box was deflected towards goal by Navas. Soria got a hand to the ball, although he was unable to keep it out.

A vital moment in the tie.

Sevilla 1-1 Bayern

36 mins - Off the bar!

What a strike from Kroos!

The ball finds it's way to the German ace on the edge of the area and that hit was unstoppable. Thankfully for the hosts, it cannons off the woodwork.

32 mins - GOAL!!! ⚽

Would you believe it, Sevilla take the lead!

Escudero whipped a cross to the back post for Sarabia's run behind Bernat. He appeared to control the ball with his elbow, but the official failed to spot the infringement.

There was still work to do, but on this occasion Sarabia held his nerve to fire his left-footed strike past Ulreich.

Sevilla 1-0 Bayern

27 mins - Good save, 'keeper!

Bayern almost take the lead.

Thiago finds space in the final third to escape the attention of Pizarro. He goes for a strike from distance, but Soria is there to make a solid stop.

26 mins - In the book

The first yellow card of the game in Italy goes to Bentancur, who will now miss the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, for a foul on Casemiro.

Meanwhile in Spain, Correa has picked up Sevilla’s 15th yellow card in the Champions League this season but it was their first for simulation.

The officials have had their Weetabix this evening, obviously.

23 mins - WHAT A SAVE

Juventus should be level!

Higuain wins a free-kick on the left, which is fired into the middle by Dybala.

He finds his compatriot and Higuain gets a solid head to the ball but is denied by a spectacular save from Navas.

You shall not pass!

20 mins - WHAT A MISS!

Sarabia has to score for Sevilla there

Escudero clips a cross into the box from the left and Hummels' clearance falls perfectly for Sarabia in the box.

He has the goal gaping from close range, but he slots his effort wide of the post. A terrible effort from the winger and one that could prove costly in the tie.

15 mins - PENALTY SHOUT!

Correa goes on the surge into the final third and tries to squeeze between three players in the box.

He goes down under pressure from Ribery, but the referee dismisses his appeal for a spot-kick.

PLAY ON

Viva Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 648 goals for club and country. There are no words left to describe the Real Madrid No.7.

10 mins - Chance for Bayern... Again!

Vidal wins the ball back in an advanced position and feeds Muller on the edge of the box, but he drives his effort over the bar.

Correa then leads Sevilla out from the back and surges forward into the final third before offloading to Vazquez. However, he gets crowded out on the edge of the box before he can shoot.

Things are hotting up in Spain

7 mins - Chance for Bayern!

Ribery seizes on a loose pass from Kjaer and raids into the left inside channel.

However, Navas makes the tackle and sends the ball behind for a corner.

Still goalless...

STAT

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 21 goals in Champions League quarter-finals, the same total that Juventus have scored in this stage of the competition

3 mins - GOAL!!! ⚽

Who'd have thought it? Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring in Italy after just three minutes...

That's 22 goals in just 12 games for Cristiano

Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid

THE CHAMPIONSSSSS

Here. We. Go.

The players are out on the pitch and kick off is seconds away!

In the words of Delia Smith, LET'S BE HAVING YOU!

Juve's Ronaldo curse!

Look away, Juve fans...

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all five of his Champions League games against Juventus (seven goals) and only against Bayern Munich (9) has he scored more in the competition.

He's scored more Champions League goals against Juventus (7) than any other player – nobody else has more than four goals against the Italians in the competition.

It's sweaty bum time in Turin!

30 minutes to go! The scene is set

Isco or Bale? Bale or Isco?

Luka Modric said yesterday that it doesn't matter which one of the two starts for Real Madrid as they're both excellent players, but which of the two should be starting for Zinedine Zidane?

Isco has got the nod this evening against Juventus, but is it the correct decision?

Let us know what you think...

FEATURE: Muller is back to his brilliant best!

Who's your daddy?

Thomas Muller hasn’t ended on the losing side in any of the last 19 Champions League games that he’s scored in (W17 D2 L0); the last time he lost a CL game that he scored in was December 2013.

The forward has bounced back this season and has cited the reason for his upturn in form as a new addition to the Muller household.

⏰ Pre-match stats

Sevilla have faced German opposition on 20 previous occasions in European club competition, losing just three of these matches (W12 D5 L3).

Bayern Munich have been eliminated by a Spanish club in each of the last four Champions League seasons: 2016-17 to Real Madrid (QF), 2015-16 to Atlético Madrid (SF), 2014-15 to Barcelona (SF) and 2013-14 to Real Madrid (SF)

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five games in the Champions League (W2 D3 L0) – they have never gone six games unbeaten in the Champions League/European Cup.



This is Sevilla’s first appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, in what is their fifth season in the competition. In comparison, Bayern Munich will be making their 17th appearance in a Champions League quarter-finals; the most in the history of the competition.

1 hour to go - Team news revealed

Here we go!

This is how our teams line up this evening:

Juve: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur; Costa, Dybala, Sandro; Higuain

Real: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Isco, Modrid; Ronaldo, Benzema

And in Spain...

Sevilla: Soria, Navas, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, Pizarro, N'Zonzi; Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa, Ben Yedder

Bayern: Ulreich, Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Martinez, Lewandowski, Bernat, Boateng, Vidal, Muller, Kimmich

Del Piero exclusive

Ahead of this evening's games, take a look at our exclusive interview with Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

The former forward speaks of Gonzalo Higuain, his relationship with international team-mate Lionel Messi and how the Argentina striker is writing his own story with Juventus.

⏰ Pre-match stats

This evening's meeting between Juve and Real will be the 20th meeting between these two clubs in European competition, with all 19 previous games being in the Champions League or European Cup.

Real Madrid have won nine times, Juventus eight times and there have been two draws.

The only fixture to have been played more in European Cup/Champions League history than this one (20th meeting) is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (24 games).

Juventus vs Real Madrid

If there's a Champions League tie to get the juices flowing, it's this one.

Ronaldo and his Blancos team-mates travel to Turin to take on the Serie A leaders in a repeat of the 2016-17 final in Cardiff.

Real were runaway winners in a 4-1 victory which saw them become the first club to retain back-to-back Champions League titles.

The competition's current leading scorer, Ronaldo, was on the scoresheet twice in that meeting and will be hoping for a repeat this evening at the Juventus Stadium.

Will the Portuguese prove too much for one of the stingiest defences in Europe?

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

This evening we will see the current German champions take on a Sevilla side who have championed the Europa League in recent years, with both sides coming into the clash after significant fixtures wins at the weekend.

Sevilla were 2-0 up against Barcelona going into the final minutes of their Liga clash on Saturday before goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi snatched a point for the Catalan club.

Bayern, however, took a step closer to a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 6-0 hammering of Borussia Dortmund.

The German's are heavy favourites to progress into the final four in this tie, though Sevilla are more than capable of dumping them out over two legs.

The Champions League is BACK!

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of this evening's Champions League fixtures!

We've got our first round of quarter-final ties to look forward to, with Sevilla hosting Bundesliga champions-elect Bayern Munich and European goliaths Real Madrid travelling to Juventus.

We will be bringing you all the build-up, team news and updates as they happen, so sit tight!