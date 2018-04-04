Barcelona return to Champions League action on Wednesday as they welcome Roma to Camp Nou for the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Barcelona vs Roma: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Catalan side booked their place in the last eight by beating Chelsea in the round of 16 and they will attempt to put one foot in the semi-finals by winning at home ahead of next week's second leg in Italy.

Barca come into the game having rescued a point away to Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend, with Lionel Messi emerging from the bench to help his side snatch a 2-2 draw, thus preserving their unbeaten record in the Primera Division.

Roma, meanwhile, defeated Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the quarter-finals and, despite being on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, they will have to raise their game significantly if they are to progress past Barca.

Game Barcelona vs Roma Date Wednesday, April 4 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 3 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Ortola Defenders Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Vidal, Mina, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes, Alena Forwards Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Alcacer, Arnaiz

Philippe Coutinho is unavailable because he is cup-tied and Lucas Digne is unlikely to be involved as he recovers from injury.

Sergio Busquets is a doubt but the midfielder could potentially return to action if he regains full fitness.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Dembele, Messi, Suarez.

Position Roma players Goalkeepers Alisson, Romagnoli, Skorupski Defenders Luca Pellegrini, Juan, Kolarov, Capradossi, Fazio, Peres, Manolas Midfielders Nainggolan, Strootman, Lorenzo Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson Forwards Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Derel, El Shaarawy

Defender Rick Karsdorp and midfielder Cengiz Under are unavailable due to injury, while doubts linger over Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Potential Roma starting XI: Alisson; Kolarov, Fazio, Manolas, Florenzi; Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Perotti, Gerson; Dzeko.

Betting & Match Odds

Barca are at home and dabblebet have unsurprisingly rated them as favourites to win the match at 1/5. Roma are a 12/1 bet to win and a draw is available at 11/2.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Barcelona are one of the favourites to win this season's Champions League and Roma must be at their absolute best if they are to stand a chance of derailing Ernesto Valverde's men.

The 2015 Camp Nou meeting between the sides - which the Blaugrana won 6-1 - will still be fresh in the memory of many of the players who take to the field on Wednesday and the Giallorossi will be desperate to avoid a similar fate. Messi got two goals that evening with Luis Suarez also bagging a double and they will once again be key to any success the Catalan side enjoy.

Some pundits, such as former Italy and Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi, have said that Roma have "no chance" of winning against Barca, particularly at Camp Nou and it is clear that they will have to adopt an ultra-defensive approach if they wish to bring the tie back to the Olimpico alive.

MORE:

Umtiti 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Manchester United links

| Messi must win World Cup to reach Maradona's level - Bilardo

| 'Messi is the decisive factor' – Simeone doubts late La Liga title challenge

| Double blow for Man Utd? 'Agent' Umtiti pulling strings on Griezmann to Barcelona transfer



Eusebio di Francesco will be relying on the likes of Kostas Manolas and their highly rated goalkeeper Alisson to martial the defence through difficult terrain on Wednesday, while hoping that Edin Dzeko and Co. can harvest whatever chances they do manage to cultivate.

If Roma do manage to upset the odds and pull off a result it will certainly make for a fascinating second leg in the Italian capital next week.