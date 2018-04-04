Masters 2018: First-round tee times

News

Aussies put cherry on top of breathtaking ceremony
Omnisport
Omnisport /

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott was one of the mouth-watering groups thrown up for the first two rounds of the Masters on Tuesday.

McIlroy will begin his bid to complete a Grand Slam of major titles along with 2013 champion Scott and world number three Rahm at 13:38 local time (17:38 GMT) on Thursday.

Tiger Woods, playing at Augusta for the first time since 2015, will feature alongside Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood, teeing off at 10:42.

Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson and Jason Day (11:04) is among the other standout groups, along with Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Mutt Kuchar (13:27).

Justin Rose, runner-up last year, world number one Dustin Johnson and Rafael Cabrera-Bello go off in the final group at 14:00.

Here is a full list of tee times (all in local time) for the opening round of the first major of the year.

 


08:30 - Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr, Wesley Bryan

08:41 - Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

08:52 - Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale

09:03 - Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

09:14 - Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick

09:25 - Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis

09:36 - Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

09:47 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

09:58 - Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

10:09 - Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:31 - Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

10:42 - Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 - Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman

11:04 - Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

11:15 - Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin

11:25 - Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

11:37 - Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim

11:48 - Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 - Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

12:10 - Fred Couples, Haotong Li, Joaquin Niemann

12:32 - Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

12:43 - Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

12:54 - Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin

13:05 - Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

13:16 - Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

13:27 - Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

13:38 - Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

13:49 - Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

14:00 - Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

