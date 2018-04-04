Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to the Masters this week and arrived with new-found confidence in his swing following his latest return from injury.

Tiger has 'pop' and 'speed' back in his swing ahead of the Masters

Woods returned from his latest round of back surgery this season and will tee off at Augusta for the first time since 2015 on Thursday, having been grouped with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood at 10:42 local time (14:42 GMT).

Like many in the golf world over the past three years, Woods himself did not think he would ever feel as good as he does now.

"It's been probably seven, eight years," he said, shaking his head.

"I wish I could explain it to you, but all of a sudden I've got this pop, some speed in my swing."

The 14-time major winner last won the Masters in 2005 and his mere presence has sent a charge through not only fans around the world, but also his fellow players.

While it may be too soon to consider Woods a genuine contender, he does not see an outright favourite to don the green jacket on Sunday.

"A lot of these kids' first memories are my last victory here," Woods said of his much younger competitors.

"I don't think there's one clear-cut favourite. I think there are so many guys playing so well at one time.

"There's no one guy. That's what's exciting about this year."