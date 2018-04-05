Masters 2018: 'Dilly Dilly' phrase reportedly banned, Bud Light responds

The Masters is known for being a classy event, which is why ragamuffin phrases like "Dilly Dilly" have been banned, Bunkered Online reported.

According to the report, any person heard yelling the phrase will be "removed immediately."

Bunkered Online noted that a staff writer was told by security that they were handed a list of banned phrases. Dilly Dilly apparently made the cut.

Dilly Dilly became a viral sensation late last year after it became popular from Bud Light commercials. It morphed into a life of its own, with T-shirts and other memorabilia created to reflect the phrase.

Now Bud Light has heard of the reported ban and released a statement saying it will "make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities."



Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf

— Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018



"For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly," the statement reads.

The crackdown of hecklers during golf tournaments has been high since the season started. Justin Thomas recently had a fan removed from a tournament in February after the person kept yelling at him to "get in the bunker."

Sergio Garcia had a fan ejected last month and Rory McIlroy has also complained about rowdy fans yelling at the players.