Titmus relishes nerves before Games debut

The thought of swimming in front of a packed Gold Coast Aquatic Centre is not daunting to Commonwealth Games rookie Ariarne Titmus - and that's the problem.

Most teenagers would be anxious ahead of their Games debut but the 17-year-old Titmus admitted she would have to make herself nervous to continue her stunning rise in the Gold Coast pool.

Titmus is poised for a breakthrough Games this week after she became the first woman in 14 years to snare the national 200m-400m-800m freestyle treble, breaking an Australian record along the way.

She begins her campaign in the 200m freestyle on Thursday - after freaking herself out, of course.

"It sounds a bit strange but before a race if I am not feeling nervous it probably means the race doesn't feel important," Titmus said.

"So I try to get myself nervous because I think that helps me with the adrenalin, that will take it to another level.

"I am loving the thought of a big crowd. I am not afraid of it - I don't think it will be too daunting."

Not much fazes Titmus.

The teenager has shown fierce determination to make her first Games team since her family made the brave call to relocate from Tasmania to Brisbane three years ago to further her swimming career.

"I was told I was not the most talented swimmer, not the most naturally gifted swimmer," Titmus said.

"The reason I have got where I am is through determination and hard work.

"I just have to keep working hard and be me, because that's how I got this far in the first place."

Titmus sounded her Games intentions when she upset world titles silver medallist Emma McKeon to claim her first 200m Australian crown before breaking the 400m national record and going close to repeating the feat in the 800m final at last month's selection trials.

"One of my friends who I swam with in Tassie back in the day sent me a message saying 'isn't it crazy, we said we were going to go to the Gold Coast together but you are actually going' so it's really cool," Titmus said.