Bowlers to deal with April showers

Australian coach Steve Glasson says the Gold Coast's "April showers" will have an impact on the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls competition.

Karen Murphy will lead the Australian lawn bowls team at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Rain is predicted on-and-off throughout much of the Games, with the lawn bowls competition to run from Thursday until April 13.

Wet weather will slow down the greens at Broadbeach Bowls Club.

"If we continue to get rain they'll just be a steady average pace, there's nothing anyone can do about that," Glasson told AAP.

"This time of year you're always going to get some showers ... it's just something that's going to have to be tolerated.

"Like it or lump it, it's the same for everybody so you'll just have to go out there and do your best."

Commonwealth Games debutant Aaron Wilson will represent Australia in the men's singles, while 43-year-old veteran Karen Murphy will bowl in the women's singles.

In doing so, she will become the first Australian bowler of either gender to compete in five Commonwealth Games.

"We've got a great deal of depth. We have ten disciplines and ten medal chances," Glasson said.

Wilson will also play the pairs with Brett Wilkie, as they attempt to replicate the world pairs title they won in 2016.

Barrie Lester has been named lead in both the men's triples and fours, and he says there will be a lot of contenders to stand on the medal dais.

"I think New Zealand just because they are so close to home," Lester said.

"And then your real powerhouse nations in South Africa, Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland.

"Some of the Asian countries now like Thailand and Philippines are coming on pretty strong."

On the women's side, Murphy will be pulling double duty, competing in the pairs with Kelsey Cottrell alongside her singles event.

Four-time international bowler of the year Aron Sherriff will assume control of both the men's triples and fours line-ups as skip.

Tasmanian Rebecca Van Asch, 29, will participate in her maiden Commonwealth Games, as skip of the women's triples, who'll be aiming for a first gold medal in that discipline.