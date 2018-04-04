Mavericks center Nerlens Noel and Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha have each been suspended five games for violating the NBA's anti-drug program, the league announced Tuesday.

Nerlens Noel, Thabo Sefolosha suspended 5 games each for NBA drug program violation

A player is normally suspended five games after his third positive test for marijuana, according to the program.

Noel’s suspension will begin Tuesday night, when the Mavericks take on the Trail Blazers. Sefolosha’s suspension will begin either next season or in the post-season, when he's well enough to return from a knee injury.

Since it's likely the pair's third violation, the have already undergone "treatment, counseling and aftercare testing" from the first positive test and had to shell out $25,000 for the second violation.