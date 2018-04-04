Tiger Woods has been grouped with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of the Masters, the tournament announced Tuesday.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods grouped with Tommy Fleetwood, Marc Leishman

All eyes will be on Woods, playing at Augusta for the first time since 2015, when the resurgent 14-time major champion tees off at 10:42 a.m. ET Thursday along with Australian Leishman and Briton Fleetwood.

Sergio Garcia will start the defend his title starting alongside world No. 2 Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman at 10:53.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson will go around with last year's runner-up Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello in the 29th and final group, teeing off at 2 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm (1:38) have been grouped together, and Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson and Jason Day (11:04) offer another standout trio.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Mutt Kuchar (1:27) will attract plenty of attention, as will Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen (1:49).

MORE:

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy entice with their recent success

| 2018 Masters: Why this could be one for the ages

