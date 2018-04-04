Kohfeldt signs long-term contract with Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have rewarded head coach Florian Kohfeldt with a long-term contract following his revival of the Bundesliga side's fortunes this season.

The 35-year-old took charge at the Weserstadion in November and has led the side from second bottom in the standings to 12th, after inheriting a team that began the season with 11-game winless run.

Kohfeldt replaced Alexander Nouri and immediately oversaw improvements, leading Bremen to three victories in seven matches ahead of the mid-season break.

Since the return of the Bundesliga in January, Kohfeldt's side have been a force to be reckoned with, losing just two of their 11 Bundesliga matches and enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run at home.

Initially signing a deal until the end of the current season, Kohfeldt has agreed an extension until 2021 and is relishing the challenge ahead.

"I think this decision is a recognition of appreciation for my whole coaching team and I'm really placed that we'll be able to continue working together at SV Werder Bremen, shaping its future over the coming years," he told the club's official website.

"I think I've developed and learned over the last few months and increased my belief in the potential this team has.

"We want everyone in the team and at the club to always look for the best within themselves at the highest level."

Sporting director Frank Baumann is sure Kohfeldt is the right man to lead Bremen going forward, having been impressed by his work so far.

"Florian has played an important role in the development of our team with his communicative, transparent and constructively critical style," he said.

"He's led the team out of a tricky situation with clear ideas and a recognisable philosophy.

"We're convinced that, along with his coaching team, he will continue to lead the team on this positive path in the future."