Super Cup 2018: FC Goa 3-1 ATK: Gaurs set up quarter-final date with Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa made their way into the final eight of the 2018 Super Cup by defeating fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK 3-1 in a Round of 16 game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.



Ferran Corominas (45+1') opened the scoring for the Gaurs late in the first half. Robbie Keane (50') replied with an equaliser soon after the lemon break. Strikes from Hugo Boumous (70') and Brandon Fernandes (77') ensured the Goans cruised to a quarter-final tie against Jamshedpur FC.



Keane chose himself to support Robin Singh up front, Sibongakonke Mbatha and Zequinha were on either flanks. With Conor Thomas in midfield and Jordi Figueras in defence, ATK made use of the maximum allowance of five foreigners in the lineup.



On the other hand, without their head coach Sergio Lobera, his assistant Derrick Pereira missed the services of Ahmed Jahouh and Manuel Lanzarote. However, ISL golden boot winner Coro led the attack with Boumous supporting him.



Goa's Edu Bedia dictated proceedings from the centre of the park, displaying his full array of passing techniques. The Spaniard created a host of opportunities but the strikers failed to get going early on, as he himself missed one.



ATK had their first sniff at the other end when Robbie Keane pounced on a loose ball inside the box and it kissed the crosspiece, taking a deflection off Chechi.



Bedia came clean in added time of the first half. He split the ATK defence, playing a pin-point forward pass for Coro. Ashutosh Mehta failed to track back, giving his guard away and the Spaniard made no mistake to break the deadlock at the stroke of the whistle.



Rejuvenated after the setback, ATK got their equaliser five minutes after the change of ends. Zequinha's header into the box was flicked towards the far post by Anwar Ali and Keane, oozing with poise and gravitase slotted home.



Moroccan national Hugo Boumous appeared to be in a hurry to win back the lead and so he did after three unsuccessful attempts past the hour mark.



More to follow...





Super Cup 2018: FC Goa 3-1 ATK: Gaurs set up quarter-final date with Jamshedpur FC