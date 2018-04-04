Liverpool vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Wednesday as the sides contest the first leg of an all-English Champions League quarter-final tie.

Jurgen Klopp's side are one of just four teams to beat Pep Guardiola's impressive City this season - having won 4-3 in January - and will be looking to repeat that feat to set one foot into the semi-final.

Nevertheless, City put five past the Reds back in September, showing that they are more than capable of putting their Premier League competitors to the sword.

The two English outfits are among the most prolific scorers in this season's competition, amassing 47 goals between them, and their previous meeting suggests that there will be goals galore in the tie.

Game Liverpool vs Manchester City Date Wednesday, April 4 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 2 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can Forwards Firmino, Salah, Ings, Woodburn

Liverpool have confirmed that Joel Matip is set to undergo surgery on a thigh injury, which means he is out of the game, while full-back Joe Gomez is ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury during international duty with England.

Adam Lallana is a doubt for the match after being forced off in the game against Crystal Palace, as is Emre Can.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Otamendi Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden, Diaz Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Nmecha

City have indicated that John Stones will be assessed closer to kick-off, while Benjamin Mendy is nearing a return to full fitness but is not likely to be involved. While Guardiola had indiciated Sergio Aguero was in the mix, he did not travel with the squad to Liverpool.

Fabian Delph is a concern and the midfielder turned full-back will undergo a late fitness test.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sterling, D. Silva, Sane; Jesus.

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are favourites to win the match with dabblebet pricing them at 13/10. Home side Liverpool are rated 15/8 to beat Guardiola's men and a draw is available at 12/5.

Match Preview

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels said that every team wanted to avoid Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final and Man City were no different, as Txiki Begiristain's immediate response to the draw revealed.

The City director of football was none too pleased to see his side paired with the Merseyside outfit and with good reason: they are one of, if not the, most dangerous teams left in the competition.

Klopp has promised that there will be 'fire' in the match, a sentiment that is easy to understand given both sides' emphasis on attack and the intensity at which they play their football.

"If I have the choice to watch a Champions League game, I would watch this one," Klopp said. "It's about tactics but there will be fire, that's cool, it's at Anfield, so a good atmosphere to watch."

Indeed, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on one side and Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the other, neutrals in particular will be relishing the prospect.