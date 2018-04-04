Tiger Woods has been grouped with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of the Masters.

Woods grouped with Fleetwood and Leishman at Masters

All eyes will be on Woods, playing at Augusta for the first time since 2015, when the resurgent 14-time major champion tees off at 10:42 local time (14:42 GMT) on Thursday along with Australian Leishman and Briton Fleetwood.

Sergio Garcia will start the defence of his title playing alongside world number two Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman at 10:53.

World number one Dustin Johnson will go around with last year's runner-up Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello in the 29th and final group, teeing off at 14:00.

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm (13:38) have been grouped together, while Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson and Jason Day (11:04) is another standout trio.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Mutt Kuchar (13:27) will attract plenty of attention, as will Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen (13:49).