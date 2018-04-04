Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo deletes Twitter due to derogatory tweets

News

Villanova's huge victory in the NCAA title game over Michigan has come with a little bit of controversy for Donte DiVincenzo.

The Wildcats guard deleted his Twitter right after the championship after offensive tweets were discovered far back on his timeline, ESPN.com reported.

DiVincenzo was mostly active on Twitter during his high school years and he hasn't posted anything since June 2016. However, rap lyrics were discovered containing racial slurs, sexually explicit tweets were posted and derogatory anti-gay terms were used.

Villanova later tweeted that DiVincenzo's account had been hacked and that "none of the statements attributed to Donte are his." However, Villanova deleted the tweet when it realized it had been months since DiVincenzo tweeted anything.


DiVincenzo admitted after the game the account was his, but he didn't remember using the slurs.

His 31 points were instrumental in Villanova's 79-62 victory over the Wolverines.

