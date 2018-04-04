Ricciardo keen not to disrespect Red Bull over future

Daniel Ricciardo will be respectful with any decision he makes on his Formula One future and is keen to address his situation at Red Bull "in the right way".

The Australian is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with a move elsewhere, although Red Bull are hoping to keep their star driver.

But Ricciardo, while interested in exploring various possibilities, does not want to damage ties with his current team, seemingly heeding Lewis Hamilton's advice not to "rock the boat".

"I may have more than one option and it's the first time - and it's exciting and it's great - but I still want to go about it in the right way," Ricciardo told Motorsport.com.

"I don't want to disrespect anyone or bag anyone. Maybe I do move on, but I'm not going to go and say, 'It's because these guys are a bunch of this'.

"Whatever I do, [Red Bull] have done a lot for my career so it would feel wrong for me to speak badly about them in any kind of scenario.

"I think that's just me, I'm not that guy. I'll speak my mind if I feel like it's what I deserve or whatever, but I'll always remain respectful."

Ricciardo will look to improve on a fourth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix when he heads to Bahrain this week.