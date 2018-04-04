Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac has revealed he held informal talks with Wales as they look to replace Warren Gatland next year.

Scarlets coach Pivac reveals informal Wales talks

Gatland's contract expires in 2019, leaving Wales with time to find a new boss and Pivac, the former Fiji coach, is seemingly among those under consideration.

The Welsh Rugby Union previously stated its intention to announce an appointment later this year and Pivac – who signed a Scarlets contract until at least 2020 last October – speculated that a number of other coaches could also be in conversation with the national team.

"There has been nothing formal, just discussions around my contract here, which I recently signed," he told a news conference.

"As you would expect, I am pretty sure most coaches in Wales at the highest levels would have those conversations."

Weekend reports claimed the Scarlets allowed Wales to speak to Pivac, despite the defence of their Pro14 title and their challenge to win the European Champions Cup heating up.